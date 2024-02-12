Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Debunks Fortnite Collab: 'It's a Complete Myth'

Loading... Loading...

Doctor Who's showrunner, Russell T. Davies, has refuted rumors of a collaboration between Doctor Who and Epic Games' Fortnite.

As reported by Eurogamer, Davies directly addressed the speculation on Instagram, responding to a user's inquiry about the reported Fortnite collaboration by stating: "There isn't one! It's a complete myth, I'm afraid."

Despite this definitive statement, some enthusiasts remain unconvinced, possibly due to persistent rumors circulating for almost a year, initially tying the crossover to Doctor Who's 60th-anniversary episode. Reports of this collaboration stem from reputable Fortnite leakers, adding credibility to the speculation.

In the ongoing Fortnite universe, recent releases such as Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival within the game itself continue to expand its offerings.

Additionally, Walt Disney Co's DIS investment of $1.5 billion in Epic Games aims to develop a vast universe within Fortnite.

However, Epic Games has faced financial challenges, as evidenced by their recent layoffs of 16% of their workforce, amounting to 830 employees, attributed to excessive spending.

Illustration created using Dr Who's photo from X and Fortnite's photo via Shutterstock.