Will Zack Snyder Direct A Movie Based On Fortnite? 'Never Say Never,' Director Says

Zack Snyder, known for his directorial work in films like "300," "Watchmen" and "Justice League" expressed keen interest in potentially directing a movie based on the immensely popular video game Fortnite.

In an interview with Etalk, Snyder enthusiastically confirmed his interest, stating: "Of course," when asked about the possibility.

He lauded Fortnite as an "amazing world" and confessed his desire to integrate Fortnite skins into his recently released movie "Rebel Moon."

"It's really cool, and the alchemy that they've created there is really unique. When I started playing it, I thought I knew what it was, and then it was something entirely different," the director said.

Highlighting his willingness to consider directing the potential project, Snyder added: "You definitely don't know. You definitely can never say never — that's my mantra in this business."

In an earlier interview with IGN, the filmmaker confessed he initially played the game with his son but later immersed himself in it alone, revealing his fondness for playing as the character Mr. Meeseeks from "Rick and Morty."

While discussing potential video game adaptations into movies, Snyder previously favored Halo and Gears of War.

However, he has now added Fortnite to his list of potential projects. Despite Paramount+ releasing a Halo TV series and Netflix announcing a Gears of War film, a Fortnite movie is not currently in development.

Yet, Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard expressed confidence in knowing "exactly" how to adapt the game for the big screen.

