Discovery Shows Saved! PlayStation's Decision Reversal Unveiled

Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation had initially announced the deletion of Discovery content from users' libraries, citing licensing agreements.

This decision sparked concern among digital entertainment consumers who preferred owning content digitally. Discovery's range of shows, including popular series like 'Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman' and 'MythBusters,' prompted worries about potential losses in digital libraries.

However, according to IGN, PlayStation made a significant reversal in their decision. An update on their website stated: "Due to updated licensing arrangements, the Discovery content removal planned for December 31, 2023 is no longer occurring. We appreciate your ongoing support and feedback."

This shift stemmed from a new deal between PlayStation and Discovery's owner, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD ensuring users access to their purchased content for at least the next 30 months.

Despite PlayStation not owning licensing rights to TV and movie content available for purchase on their platform, the updated agreement guaranteed continued access to previously acquired content.

It's important to note that PlayStation users have been unable to buy or rent movies and shows since 2021. The sudden change in the deletion plan brought relief to consumers worried about losing their purchased digital content.

Image credits: T. Schneider on Shutterstock.