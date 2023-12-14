'Cocomelon' Outshines' Stranger Things' On Netflix With Over 600M Hours Of Watch Time

Loading... Loading...

The children’s series “Cocomelon” has proved to be a major success on Netflix Inc. NFLX, with an impressive 600 million hours of watch time, surpassing the popular science-fiction/horror series, “Stranger Things.”

What Happened: Initially launched as a YouTube video, “Cocomelon” has grown into a six-season series on Netflix. In the first half of 2023, these seasons collectively garnered 601 million hours of viewership, reported Business Insider, citing the platform’s engagement report.

The combined watch time for “Cocomelon” exceeds the total for all four seasons of “Stranger Things” watched during the same period. If considered among all shows, “Cocomelon” would rank as the fourth most-watched on Netflix, outstripping Jenna Ortega-starred “Wednesday”.

The show, owned by Moonbug, a company that also owns popular YouTube-origin preschool shows like Blippi and Morphle, was bought by a Blackstone-backed firm in 2021 for $3 billion.

This firm also acquired Reece Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company.

But Netflix isn’t the only platform where “Cocomelon” is a hit. Its YouTube channel remains among the platform’s top channels, currently placing fourth in subscriptions according to Social Blade.

Why It Matters: The popularity of “Cocomelon” signifies the growing importance of children’s content in the streaming landscape.

Meanwhile, the engagement report by Netflix also revealed that the total content watch time for the first six months of 2023 was nearly 100 billion hours, with Cocomelon accounting for a significant portion.

Such high engagement rates for a children’s show demonstrate the potential for similar content on streaming platforms.

Netflix ended the third quarter of 2023 with 247.15 million global paid subscribers, making it one of the biggest streaming platforms worldwide.

