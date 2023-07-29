Ticket prices for Taylor Swift‘s ‘Eras Tour’ concert at Santa Clara, California’s Levi’s Stadium have seen a significant drop, with last-minute tickets now available for as low as $634, down from the initial $1114, New York Post reports.

Price Drop

The price drop is not unexpected, as ticket prices for Swift’s multi-night stadium residencies have consistently fallen on the first night.

The ‘Eras Tour’ is one of the most anticipated events of the year, with Swift performing 50 shows across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Concert Details

The Santa Clara concert is part of a two-show weekend, with HAIM and Gracie Abrams as the opening acts. Despite the high initial ticket prices, Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ is on track to become the most lucrative tour in music history, potentially generating over $1 billion in revenue.

