ChatGPT Creator Watches 'Ex Machina' But 'Can't Figure Out' Why Everyone Told Him to See It

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman finally watched “Ex Machina” and it sparked some lingering questions about the dangerously smart AI featured in the movie’s resemblance to current reality.

What Happened: Altman finally watched the 2014 acclaimed science fiction film “Ex Machina” featuring Oscar Isaac as a tech billionaire who creates a humanoid robot named “Ava,” driven by AI capabilities.

The OpenAI CEO took to Twitter and expressed his intrigue with the film but said he “can’t figure out” why he had been encouraged to watch it.

Naturally, the Twitterverse responded, highlighting the striking relevance of “Ex Machina” to the present AI landscape and shedding light on the Turing test, a pivotal aspect of the film’s storyline.

Tweeps engaged in lively discussions, emphasizing the disparities and similarities between Ava’s seductive power in the movie and OpenAI’s chatGPT.

While one user humorously asked Altman if GPT-4 had tried to seduce him yet, others told him to watch “Her” featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson, as well as “Escape.”

Why It’s Important: Altman’s tweet triggered the ongoing conversations surrounding the potential risk and ethical considerations associated with AI developments.

Previously, Altman had stressed the importance of responsible AI practices and the need to address the challenges posed by this cutting-edge technology.

A survey report stated that 61% of Americans believe that the fast-paced growth of AI could endanger the future of humanity and over two-thirds expressed concerns about its potential negative impacts.

However, the godfather of virtual reality, Jaron Lanier, previously addressed these concerns saying that things like AI outsmarting humans and taking over the world only happen in science fiction movies like “The Matrix and Terminator.”

