VeeCon 2023: Drew Barrymore Shares Business Advice, Why 'Being You Is Your Biggest Asset'

Known for her roles in television and movies, actress Drew Barrymore is also a successful entrepreneur. Barrymore founded a production company at the age of 19.

What Happened: Barrymore spoke at VeeCon 2023, sharing the story of the creation of Beautiful, a kitchenware brand. Barrymore told the audience that motherhood pushed her more into entrepreneurship and less acting.

The actress and entrepreneur also shared some lessons on running a business and working with brands.

“I try not to stay in the boss b**ch mentality,” Barrymore said.

The actress said she has no interest in using this label to describe herself or work. Barrymore added that she doesn’t want to climb a corporate ladder and told the audience that words like "career" and "success" are typically red flags to her.

What matters most in business and relationships is being authentic, Barrymore told the crowd. She said that this includes building others up and being intentional with one's tone and behavior.

“Being you is your biggest asset,” she said.

The actress encouraged the audience to make sure they’re around the right people.

“Be around people who encourage you to be you,” she advised.

Related Link: Setting The Stage For VeeCon 2023: Gary Vee's Super Conference Arrives In The 'Practical And Emotional' Indianapolis

Praising Martha Stewart: Moderator Shira Lazar recalled Barrymore being called the "Millennial Oprah" and told her she could also be called the "Millennial Martha Stewart" with her kitchen business and entrepreneurship.

“Martha’s so cool,” Barrymore said in response, citing Stewart's partnership with Snoop Dogg on products and appearance on the recent cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the age of 81.