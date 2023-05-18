Setting The Stage For VeeCon 2023: Gary Vee's Super Conference Arrives In The 'Practical And Emotional' Indianapolis

Multi-day super conference VeeCon launched as the first NFT-ticketed conference last year in Minneapolis. The conference has returned to the Midwest in its second year — this time in Indianapolis.

Serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, aka Gary Vee, talked about why he chose Indianapolis in an introductory press conference Thursday ahead of the event.

Planning Ahead: Vaynerchuck was already familiar with the city and the logistics make it the perfect place for a conference like VeeCon, he said. Indianapolis also represents a lot of what the conference is about. If you want to be successful, you have to work at whatever you do, it requires significant output, he said.

Indianapolis is both "practical and emotional," Vaynerchuk told the crowd of reporters, adding the phrase "Midwestern nice" is more than just a saying, it’s the truth.

"I don’t think nice guys finish last. I think nice guys win," Vaynerchuk said.

Check This Out: EXCLUSIVE: VeeCon 2023 Ignites Indianapolis, Featuring Influx Of Public Companies - Here's Who Gary Vee And Benzinga Can't Wait to See

Bigger cities like New York, Miami and Las Vegas are too competitive for where VeeFriends (Vaynerchuck's media, entertainment and Web3 brand) consisting of 283 characters created and drawn by Gary Vee, is in its stage of development.

The IP of VeeFriends was minted on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain to help introduce utility, collectibility and community building, which is a large part of what VeeCon is about.

Veynerchuck noted that the VeeFriends team is currently working on character development behind the scenes. He has already planned out the future of VeeFriends, just as he carefully thought out the city selection for VeeCon.

"I know exactly how this movie is going to end," Vaynerchuck said.

Benzinga is covering VeeCon 2023 live in-person at the event all weekend. Stay up to date with the latest news here and also check out ongoing video coverage on Benzinga’s YouTube page.

Photo: VeeCon