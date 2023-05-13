Korean dramas have become a global phenomenon and have captured audiences' attention with their captivating storylines, excellent acting, and stunning visuals, and Netflix Inc NFLX has not been immune to this trend.

What Happened: Here, we take a look at the top non-English language shows that have dominated Netflix's charts within the first 28 days of their release, with Korean dramas topping the list and other languages not too far behind.

From “Squid Game” to “All of Us Are Dead,” these Korean dramas have captured audiences’ hearts, broke records and topped charts in the first 28 days of their release.

At the top of the list is “Squid Game,” the wildly popular survival game series that has taken the world by storm. According to Netflix, the show has been watched for over 1.65 billion hours in the first 28 days of its release.

Other Korean dramas that have made it to the top 10 include “All of Us Are Dead,” “The Glory” and “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

Apart from Korean dominance, another language that took most of the position in the top 10 list was Spanish, with TV shows like “Money Heist” and “Elite,” with the former having three seasons on the chart.

Other than that, French mystery thriller “Lupin: Part 1” and Colombian TV series “Café Con Aroma De Mujer: Season 1” were included in the list.

