A $175 Check Signed By Steve Jobs Is Up For Auction. Here's The Whopping Figure It's Fetched So Far.

In 1976, Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs signed a $175 that was made payable to consulting firm Crampton, Remke & Miller. And now, that check is now up for grabs, thanks to RR Auction.

The check was auctioned on April 17, and bidding will close next week. While the current bid is at $21,962, the next available bid is at a whopping $24,000. To date, there are 15 bids for the check.

“It’s a remarkable, flawless check from when Steve Jobs hired Apple’s first consulting firms — a central moment in the history of the most innovative and influential companies,” Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction, told Gizmodo in an email.

A picture of the check shows the company’s first address in Palo Alto.

The auction house previously sold a letter signed by Jobs and an Apple-1 computer prototype. The computer, from the mid-1970s, went for $677,000 in August 2022, reports CNBC.

In February, a first-generation iPhone was sold for a stunning $63,356 following 27 bids at an auction. Bidding for the iPhone had started at $2,500. In comparison, the current price of a 2023 Tesla Model Y Performance SUV is $58,990.

Jobs introduced the iPhone on January 9, 2007, at MacWorld, a trade show in San Francisco. Five months later, it became available for purchase at a starting price of $499.

