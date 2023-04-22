Benzinga Buzz: Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, Tiger King, AOC, Mick Jagger And... Satan?

Each week, Benzinga Buzz compiles the latest entertainment news into a cohesive column for your consideration. Read on for the latest updates — both useful and irreverent.

Rooting For The Anti-Hero. Before it was discovered that the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a scam, we were under the impression that it was legit. And why not? Crypto has no intrinsic value, and the company had several celebrity pitchmen. What could go wrong? Well, today, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces criminal charges for fraud and those celebrity endorsers — Shaquille O'Neal , Tom Brady and Larry David — are in the midst of a $5-billion class action lawsuit. There was one star, however, who couldn't be swindled — T. Swizzle. Apparently, Taylor Swift was close to signing a $100-million sponsorship deal with FTX. But she sensed something shady, and the partnership never materialized. As for Bankman-Fried, well... fakers gonna fake.

Before it was discovered that the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange was a scam, we were under the impression that it was legit. And why not? Crypto has no intrinsic value, and the company had several celebrity pitchmen. What could go wrong? Well, today, FTX founder faces criminal charges for fraud and those celebrity endorsers — , and — are in the midst of a $5-billion class action lawsuit. There was one star, however, who couldn't be swindled — T. Swizzle. Apparently, was close to signing a $100-million sponsorship deal with FTX. But she sensed something shady, and the partnership never materialized. As for Bankman-Fried, well... fakers gonna fake. SpaceX-plosion. All systems were go! Until they weren't. Elon Musk's Starship spacecraft from SpaceX went up in smoke on 4/20. Five minutes after takeoff, the boosters failed to separate from the shuttle and ... blam! It blew up. No one was on board. Musk's main goal with SpaceX is to get humans to Mars. Let's hope Elon goes first. And stays there.

Truck Love . In addition to rockets, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk also plays with trucks. Cybertrucks to be exact. "Mad Money" host and guy whose financial advice isn't at all suspect, Jim Cramer , says this particular brand of Muskmobile is for "fanboys," adding: "I'm sorry ... This thing is ugly ... And I love Tesla."

. In addition to rockets, CEO Elon Musk also plays with trucks. Cybertrucks to be exact. "Mad Money" host and guy whose financial advice isn't at all suspect, , says this particular brand of Muskmobile is for "fanboys," adding: "I'm sorry ... This thing is ugly ... And I love Tesla." King Status . LeBron James and Stephen King don't want to pay $8 a month to have a blue checkmark next to their name on Twitter . But apparently, Musk decided to pay for their Twitter Blue subscription himself. As for who is actually paying for that blue checkmark: Satan , who has a whopping 2.2 million followers — more than Jesus and God combined!

. and don't want to pay $8 a month to have a blue checkmark next to their name on . But apparently, Musk decided to pay for their Twitter Blue subscription himself. As for who is actually paying for that blue checkmark: , who has a whopping 2.2 million followers — more than and combined! AOC? She Told Ya So. New York Congresswoman who definitely aced every pop quiz in grade school Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out the dangers of this Twitter checkmark drama: "Jokes aside, this is setting the stage for major potential harm when a natural disaster hits and no one knows what agencies, reporters, or outlets are real." Oh, AOC, don't be so dramatic. New York City two minutes later:

You've Got Mail . Fox Corp FOX boss Rupert Murdoch recently ended his marriage to former model and actress Jerry Hall ... via email. “Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch wrote. They were married for six years. Six years too long.

. boss recently ended his marriage to former model and actress ... via email. “Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch wrote. They were married for six years. Six years too long. Gimme Shelter. As part of the divorce settlement, Hall received an entire estate ... an estate laced with surveillance cameras broadcasting footage back to Fox headquarters. The cameras were removed by a security expert sent to the home by none other than Hall’s ex-husband: Mick Jagger. Murdoch, who just settled a $787-million lawsuit over Election Day lies, quickly got engaged to another former model, Ann Lesley Smith. After two weeks, their wedding was called off. Don't walk, Ann. Run!

For last week's column, click here!

Image edited by Benzinga via Pixabay