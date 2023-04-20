Resident Evil 4 Remake Tops U.S. Sales Charts in March: What Popular Games Trailed It?

Capcom ADR's (OTC: CCOEY) iconic horror game, Resident Evil 4, continues to assert its dominance in the gaming world, even in its remake form.

The new version of the game secured the top spot on the sales charts in March 2023, according to the latest report by Circana, a leading industry-tracking firm formerly known as The NPD Group and IRI.

See Also: PlayStation 5 Dominates The Console Market, Outpacing PlayStation 4 Sales

The data revealed the game's popularity had not dwindled since its original release in 2005, and the remake had further cemented its position as a sales powerhouse.

"Resident Evil 4 was the best-selling game of March 2023, instantly becoming the 3rd best-selling game of 2023 year-to-date," Mat Piscatella, executive director of Circana, tweeted.

Meanwhile, Hogwarts Legacy, the recently released action role-playing game based on the Harry Potter universe, ranked second in March and remained "the best-selling game of 2023 to date."

The third most-sold video game in March was Sony Group Corp.'s SONY MLB: The Show 23, followed by Activision Blizzard Inc.'s ATVI Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and The Last of Us: Part I.

"Premium game spending fell year-on-year driven by a tough year ago comparable to March 2022, which featured eight new releases ranked among the top 16 best-sellers of the month, as well as the strong second month of Elden Ring sales," Piscatella added.

According to Circana's report, consumer spending on video game content, hardware and accessories witnessed a 5% decline compared to 2022. The total amount spent on these products was recorded as $4.6 billion.

The year-to-date consumer spending for 2023 has also observed a drop of 1% as compared to the corresponding period in 2022. The overall consumer spending for video game-related products and accessories from January 2023 to March 2023 amounts to $13.6 billion.

Read Next: EA's The Sims 4 Breaks Records With Over 70 Million Players

Photo: Miguel Lagoa via Shutterstock