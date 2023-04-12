Sony's Next Move: Job Listings Reveal Renewed Focus On Cloud Gaming For PlayStation 5

Sony Group Corp SONY appears to be gearing up for the second phase of the PlayStation 5 with a renewed focus on cloud gaming, according to recent job listings.

As reported by The Verge, there are 22 vacancies on Sony's job board that appear to confirm the Japanese company's intention to launch a new cloud gaming service.

"As a member of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Future Technology Group (FTG), you’ll have the opportunity to lead the charge in the cloud gaming revolution. FTG is at the forefront of putting console-quality video games on any device," the job posting said.

Sony's plans for a next-generation cloud gaming service are still in the early stages, with the company actively hiring personnel to develop the infrastructure and vision for the new platform. Despite this, it is clear that cloud gaming is a top priority for Sony, as evidenced by their aggressive patent filings in recent years.

The Future Technology Group, a division of PlayStation, is currently hiring for more roles than any other part of the company, indicating a focus on developing new technologies for the future of gaming.

Mark Cerny, a video game designer and programmer who led the development of the PS4 and PS5, is also heavily involved in the company's cloud gaming efforts, with his name appearing on numerous patent applications related to the technology, as per the technology news website.

It's worth noting the push for cloud gaming comes at a time when there is a substantial gap in the market following the demise of Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGGOOGL Google Stadia.

