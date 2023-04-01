MrBeasts Tips With A Toyota In Latest Stunt, Draws Distaste From Viewers: 'Why TF He Decorated The Car'

Popular YouTuber MrBeast tipped a waitress a gas-powered advertisement for his chocolate bar brand recently, drawing distaste from viewers on TikTok, where a video of the event went viral.

In the video, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, tips a server, whom he calls Amy, the keys to a black Toyota

TM with a sticker that reads “Feastables” across the side doors, according to Business Insider. The vehicle’s hood sports the logo of MrBeast’s YouTube channel, where the 24-year-old regularly posts expensive stunts.

After rising to fame by posting videos of competitions when he was just 13 — such as surviving 24 hours in a jail cell or building a massive Lego house — MrBeast has become more charitable, giving funds to those who were impacted by the pandemic and even gifting a house to a man experiencing homelessness.

More recently, however, the YouTube personality has appeared to roll out a new “nothing in life is free” demeanor, acting charitable in return for favors. The advertisement-wrapped car is the latest example, after the multi-millionaire donated $100,000 to charity last month in response to his fans tidying up his Feastable displays at shopping centers.

MrBeast’s Latest Stunt

In the 42-second TikTok, MrBeast asks Amy, “"What's the biggest tip you've ever gotten?" The waitress replies, “I think $50?”

He then asks her whether anyone has ever tipped her a car and reveals the keys to the vehicle.

Later on in the clip, MrBeast explains to Amy who he is, while pointing to a camera. “It’s MrBeast. Does that ring a bell? Don’t pass out!” he says to her.

The two then exit the restaurant and head toward a parking lot, where MrBeast shows Amy, who appeared to be teary-eyed, the car. The clip ends with the waitress saying that she doesn’t know how to drive.

The Reaction

MrBeast's TikTok has been viewed over 50,000 times and received over 9 million likes, but not all of his fans have approved his latest donation.

While some users called MrBeast “Mr. Best” and a “goat” for his stunt, others pointed out the hypocrisy of giving a gift designed for self-promotion.

Dennis Feitosa, otherwise known as "Def Noodles" on social media, responded by saying, “This cool af from MrBeast, but why tf he decorated the car like a 12-year-old fan's laptop LMAO."

Another user, @brettgrayson, took a slight at the social media personality's chocolate brand, writing, “New Slogan ‘Terrible Chocolate That Changes Lives.’”

Image: Shutterstock