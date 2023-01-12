Shakira's New Diss Track Targetting Ex-Husband Gerard Piqué Is Equal Parts Brutal And Iconic (And Here Are Some Memes About It)

Colombian superstar Shakira and ultra-viral Argentine producer Bizarrap have joined forces to release "SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53," an insane diss track aimed at the singer's ex-husband and famous soccer player, Gerard Piqué.

The track has accumulated 27 million views on YouTube in just 13 hours and is positioned as the #1 trending video on the platform.

For this Session, Bizarrap played with the particular sound of his synthesizers. Along with Shakira, he searched for a sound and aesthetic reminiscent of the 80s.

For her part, Shakira, put forward a message of empowerment and improvement. "Women don't cry anymore, women make money," sings the most successful Colombian artist of all time.

About Bizarrap And Shakira

Bizarrap is a leading Argentine producer, responsible for some of the most viral songs of the last couple of years.

In 2020, he was the most streamed Argentine artist in the world; in 2021, he got 4 Latin Grammy nominations including "Producer of the Year" and "Best New Artist."

His 2022 release with Spanish rapper Quevedo became the most listened-to song in the world, remaining on the #1 spot of Spotify's Global list for more than 55 days.

Shakira is a Colombian singer-songwriter, winner of multiple GRAMMY awards.

She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide and is one of the top 10 most popular artists on YouTube of all time, with more than 20 billion cumulative views, as well as the most listened-to Latin artist of all time on Spotify.

