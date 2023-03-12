After His Appearance On Fallon, Everyone Is Wondering Who's Bizarrap, The Argentine Producer: Here's The Lowdown

Argentinian music producer Bizarrap has been making waves on the global stage with his BZRP Music Sessions, and recently made his debut on American TV, showing up with Shakira on "Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon."

The duo performed their latest hit, BZRP Music Sessions #53, with international superstar Shakira.

The performance also featured the presentation of several Guinness World Records that Bizarrap and Shakira broke with this release.

After this TV debut, everyone in America is wondering, who is Bizarrap and how haven't I head about the most popular Latin producer right now?

Who Is Bizarrap?

Bizarrap has earned a reputation as a producer who creates a unique and experimental sound that pushes the boundaries of music. He has collaborated with a wide range of artists, providing them with a platform to showcase their talent on an international level. Bizarrap is also the first Argentine to reach #1 on the Global Spotify charts twice.

The BZRP Music Sessions #53 has achieved tremendous success, with the song becoming the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million views on YouTube in approximately two days and 22 hours. It also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours, with over 63 million views, and the most streams on Spotify in both 24 hours and a week.

Bizarrap has been making waves in the music industry for years, but 2022 was a particularly remarkable year for him. He spent 100 days on tour in Europe and ended the year with two new tracks with fellow artist Duki. He also achieved six weeks at #1 on the Global Spotify charts with the BZRP Music Sessions #52, which he produced with Quevedo.

For his latest session with Shakira, Bizarrap utilized the unique audio of his synthesizers to create a sound that evokes the 1980s. This spirit is also reflected in the details of the music video that accompanies the track (you can read the story beind this animation here).

Bizarrap's unique approach to music production has earned him international recognition and acclaim. His ability to collaborate with different artists while maintaining his unique style has resulted in some of the most innovative and exciting music in recent years. With his latest appearance on the Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon and the record-breaking success of BZRP Music Sessions #53, Bizarrap has solidified his place as one of the most important music producers in the world today.

Stay tuned for more on this amazing artist. And check out the full interview below.

