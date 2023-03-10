Sabotaging The Merger: Activision Exec Accuses Sony CEO Of Refusing 'Call Of Duty' Deal

Regulators continue to scrutinize Microsoft's MSFT proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard ATVI more than a year after the deal was first announced.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate between Sony SONY and Microsoft.

After Sony expressed fear about Microsoft potentially sabotaging “Call of Duty” for PlayStation before the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, Activision Blizzard’s chief communications officer, Lulu Cheng Meservey, made accusations of her own.

Meservey, who’s a prolific sharer on Twitter, alleges Sony CEO Jim Ryan refused to even consider a deal that would have ensured “Call of Duty” would remain available for PlayStation for ten years.

Ryan's actions were an attempt to undermine the largest tech merger in history by sabotaging the deal, Merservey says.

“Microsoft offered Sony (the dominant console leader for well over a decade, with 80% market share) a 10-year agreement on far better terms than Sony would ever get from us. We've also offered Sony guaranteed long-term access to Call of Duty. But they keep refusing," she tweeted. "Why?

“The CEO of SIE answered that question in Brussels. In his words: ‘I don’t want a new Call of Duty deal. I just want to block your merger,’” she continued.



According to the CCO, this statement was made during Microsoft and Sony’s closed-door hearing with EU regulators, on Feb. 21. Sony has neither confirmed nor denied the CEO's comment.

Reuters reported that Microsoft may be poised to emerge victorious in its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard in the European Union.

In the U.S., the Federal Trade Commission is still preparing its antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant. However, many analysts believe that the lawsuit may be aimed more at extracting concessions from Microsoft than completely blocking the merger, as per Kotaku.

Despite the ongoing regulatory hurdles, Microsoft has already achieved some significant victories in other large markets. For example, the company has received approval for the acquisition in Brazil, a key market for the gaming industry.

Photo by Fluke Samed on Shutterstock and logos on Wikipedia