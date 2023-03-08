Apple Inc. AAPL Stores worldwide are now offering a new creative experience where users can design their unique motivational poster inspired by the hit TV show “Ted Lasso.”

What Happened: Apple has launched a new “Today at Apple” session to promote the return of the two-time Emmy Award-winning comedy series Ted Lasso, allowing users to create their distinctive “Believe” poster.

Customers worldwide can go to an Apple Store for this creative and new session in “celebration of the third season” scheduled for a March 15 launch.

“During the ‘Pop-Up Studio: Make Your Own Ted Lasso Poster,’ attendees will create their own version of Coach Lasso’s locker room sign using Apple Pencil on iPad,” the company said in a press release.

Viewers globally can watch seasons one and two of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+. It has not been officially announced, but the upcoming third season could be the last.

Why It’s Important: Ted Lasso’s season three promotion is already in full swing, with fans being able to stay at Ted’s local London pub for a limited period, reported AppleInsider.

For now, the new Ted Lasso workshop is a strict drop-in session that cannot be booked in advance.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming season here:

