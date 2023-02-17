PENN Entertainment Bolsters Portfolio By Taking Full Control Of Barstool Sports

by

PENN Entertainment Inc PENN has completed its previously announced acquisition of Barstool Sports Inc .

PENN has acquired the remaining interest in Barstool Sports for approximately $388 million.

Founded in 2003 as a free sports and gambling newspaper by Dave Portnoy, Barstool has evolved into a digital player in sports, lifestyle, and entertainment.

Barstool creates and delivers sports and comedic content through its extensive network of over 100 shows and 90+ personalities.

PENN and Barstool Sports will continue to innovate and collaborate, including across Barstool's sports bar footprint, to deliver integrated gaming and entertainment experiences.

PENN shares are trading lower by 0.99% at $31.85 on the last check Friday.

PENN shares are trading lower by 0.99% at $31.85 on the last check Friday.

