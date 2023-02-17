ñol


PENN Entertainment Bolsters Portfolio By Taking Full Control Of Barstool Sports

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 17, 2023 1:56 PM | 1 min read
  • PENN Entertainment Inc PENN has completed its previously announced acquisition of Barstool Sports Inc.
  • The company had previously acquired a 36% stake in Barstool Sports in February 2020, with a path to establish full control and ownership.
  • PENN has acquired the remaining interest in Barstool Sports for approximately $388 million.
  • Founded in 2003 as a free sports and gambling newspaper by Dave Portnoy, Barstool has evolved into a digital player in sports, lifestyle, and entertainment.
  • Barstool creates and delivers sports and comedic content through its extensive network of over 100 shows and 90+ personalities.
  • PENN and Barstool Sports will continue to innovate and collaborate, including across Barstool's sports bar footprint, to deliver integrated gaming and entertainment experiences.
  • Also ReadPENN Entertainment Clocks 0.8% Top-Line Growth In Q4 Hit By Severe Weather In December
  • Price Action: PENN shares are trading lower by 0.99% at $31.85 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

