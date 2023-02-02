PENN Entertainment Clocks 0.8% Top-Line Growth In Q4 Hit By Severe Weather In December

- PENN Entertainment Inc PENN reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.8% year-on-year to $1.585 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $1.58 billion.
- Gaming revenue slipped 2.6%, while Food, beverage, hotel, and other revenue increased 17.4% Y/Y.
- Revenue from the Northeast increased, whereas revenue from the West, Midwest, and South segments fell from last year.
- EPS of $0.13 halved from the $0.26 reported a year-ago.
- Total operating expenses remained flat at $1.3 billion. The operating margin was 15.3%, and operating income for the quarter was $242.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose 18.8% to $438.3 million. Adjusted EBITDAR fell 2.5% to $468.3 million, with an Adjusted EBITDAR margin of 29.5%, contracting 110 basis points Y/Y.
- The company held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.
- In Q4, PENN repurchased 2.9 million shares for $91 million. The remaining availability under its February 2022 authorization was $117.8 million, and $750.0 million under its December 2022 authorization as of Feb. 1, 2023.
- Outlook: PENN sees FY23 sales of $6.15 billion - $6.58 billion and an Adjusted EBITDAR of $1.875 billion - $2.0 billion.
- Price Action: PENN shares are trading lower by 1.65% at $35.26 on the last check Thursday.
