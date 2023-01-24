PlayAGS Expands Partnership With iGaming Operator Caesars Sportsbook

by

PlayAGS Inc AGS has entered into a new online game content partnership with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR Caesars Sportsbook & Casino.

has entered into a new online game content partnership with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino. Through the partnership, AGS will provide Caesars with various high-performing online game content, helping to turbocharge the operator's online real-money gaming (RMG) operations.

Caesars Sportsbook & Casino players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will have access to more than 30 proven land-based slot games from AGS' interactive content library.

"Our growing portfolio of player-favorite game themes and track record of delivering consistent game performance should only help to further cement Caesars' position as a leading operator in the North American RMG market," said AGS Senior Vice President and General Manager of Interactive, Gary Hardy.

Price Action: AGS shares are trading higher by 1.32% at $5.74 on the last check Tuesday.

