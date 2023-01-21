Ready for the PS VR2? Here's the Complete List of Games That Will Be Available

Sony Group Corp's SONY PlayStation VR2 release is just around the corner. The new virtual reality headset will be available for purchase as of Feb. 22.
And now, PlayStation has revealed the complete list of the more than 30 launch titles of the gaming set. The company also indicated that the PS VR2 headset and the PS VR2 Sense controllers will come at a price of $549.99.
The Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation with headquarters in Tokyo also disclosed that some of the games will not be available on the release date, and are listed as "launch window" titles, indicating they will be released at some point in March 2023.
It is important to note that it will be necessary to have a PlayStation 5 console to use the PS VR2 headset, since this new device is not compatible with a PC.
PlayStation VR2 launches next month with more than 30 games expected for launch window release.
Check Out The Full List Of Games For The PS VR2
- After the Fall
- Altair Breaker
- Before Your Eyes (launch window)
- Cities VR
- Cosmonious High
- Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition ( launch window)
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback (launch window)
- Demeo
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
- Fantavision 202X
- Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator
- Jurassic World Aftermath
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
- The Last Clockwinder
- The Light Brigade (purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)
- Moss 1 & 2 Remaster
- NFL Pro Era (free PS VR2 upgrade)
- No Man’s Sky (launch window)
- Pavlov VR
- Pistol Whip (free upgrade)
- Puzzling Places (free upgrade)
- Resident Evil Village ( via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)
- Rez Infinite
- Song in the Smoke
- STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
- Synth Riders free upgrade)
- The Tale of Onogoro
- Tentacular
- Tetris Effect
- Thumper
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (launch window)
- Vacation Simulator
- What the Bat
- Zenith: The Last City (free upgrade)
Photo: courtesy of Sony.
