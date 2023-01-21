Ready for the PS VR2? Here's the Complete List of Games That Will Be Available

Sony Group Corp's SONY PlayStation VR2 release is just around the corner. The new virtual reality headset will be available for purchase as of Feb. 22.

And now, PlayStation has revealed the complete list of the more than 30 launch titles of the gaming set. The company also indicated that the PS VR2 headset and the PS VR2 Sense controllers will come at a price of $549.99.

The Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation with headquarters in Tokyo also disclosed that some of the games will not be available on the release date, and are listed as "launch window" titles, indicating they will be released at some point in March 2023.

It is important to note that it will be necessary to have a PlayStation 5 console to use the PS VR2 headset, since this new device is not compatible with a PC.

Check Out The Full List Of Games For The PS VR2

After the Fall

Altair Breaker

Before Your Eyes (launch window)

Cities VR

Cosmonious High

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition ( launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (launch window)

Demeo

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Fantavision 202X

Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator

Jurassic World Aftermath

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

The Last Clockwinder

The Light Brigade (purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster

NFL Pro Era (free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky (launch window)

Pavlov VR

Pistol Whip (free upgrade)

Puzzling Places (free upgrade)

Resident Evil Village ( via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite

Song in the Smoke

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Synth Riders free upgrade)

The Tale of Onogoro

Tentacular

Tetris Effect

Thumper

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (launch window)

Vacation Simulator

What the Bat

Zenith: The Last City (free upgrade)

Photo: courtesy of Sony.