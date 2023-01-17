Sony's PlayStation 5 Shortage Is Over: More Than 30 Million Units Sold

Sony Interactive Entertainment SONY president Jim Ryan disclosed the amount of PlayStation 5 consoles sold during the last months.

During Sony’s CES tech conference, Ryan announced that December 2022 was the biggest month for PS5 so far, as the console reached the 30 million units sold threshold, according to reports by IGN.

It is worth noting that just two months before this, on Nov. 1, Sony had sold 25 million consoles.

"We truly appreciate the support and patience of the PlayStation community as we managed unprecedented demand amid global challenges over the past two years," Ryan said, referring to the shortage of semiconductor chips that resulted in PS5 scarcity.

"PS5 supply improved toward the end of last year, and I'm happy to share that December was the biggest month ever for PS5 console sales and that we have now sold more than 30 million units to consumers worldwide," he added.

Finally, Ryan concluded on an optimistic note, assuring that the supply issues are now solved completely: “Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailer globally, starting from this point forward.”

