Could She Be Twitter's New CEO? Comedian Rips The Internet With Joke Self Anointment

Elon Musk is on the hunt for someone “foolish enough to take the job” as Twitter CEO, after he announced plans to step down.

Several names rushed to the top of the candidate list. Among them include:

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey

Former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden

MySpace founder Tom Anderson

Yet one unlikely figure managed to fool at least some users with a half-serious, parodical announcement.

On Wednesday, comedian and writer Bess Kalb, known for her work at The New Yorker and on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," posted: “I am humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of Twitter.”

The announcement was followed by a joke-riddled series of tweets that featured reference-dense humor aimed at Musk’s past endeavors. They still didn’t prevent some users and media outlets, including Pakistan’s Oye Yeah, from taking the joke seriously.

Kalb said Musk “has failed to rescue people from a cave and then called the actual rescuer a pedophile, sent CPAP machines to hospitals instead of direly needed ventilators,” and “spent $44 billion to ruin his reputation and legacy,” among many other criticisms.

The tweets didn’t explicitly indicate themselves as parody, which led some to quickly assume the joke announcement was true.

Photo by freestocks.org.