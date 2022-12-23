ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Microsoft Files Rebuttal To FTC's Lawsuit Against Activision Deal

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 23, 2022 7:59 AM | 1 min read
Microsoft Files Rebuttal To FTC's Lawsuit Against Activision Deal
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT has rebutted a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit to block its acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI for $75 billion.
  • The software giant has filed a rebuttal saying the acquisition will not hamper competition in the video gaming industry since it is neither a top console company nor a software developer.
  • Instead, the company aims to infuse more competition through its Xbox video gaming unit, the WSJ reported.
  • "Xbox wants to grow its presence in mobile gaming, and three-quarters of Activision's gamers and more than a third of its revenues come from mobile offerings," the report quoted Microsoft's response to the FTC lawsuit.
  • Also Read: Kevin Kelly Has This Activision Options Strategy After FTC Votes Against Microsoft Deal
  • "Xbox also believes it is good business to make Activision's limited portfolio of popular games more accessible to consumers by putting them on more platforms and making them more affordable."
  • The FTC, in its complaint, has said that the deal could give a chance to Microsoft to control consumer behavior.
  • "This $69 billion acquisition would give Microsoft the means to harm competition in multiple fast-growing gaming markets," said deputy director of the FTC's bureau of competition, John Newman.
  • Microsoft announced its plan to acquire Activision in January 2022. The acquisition will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company by revenue in the world.
  • Also Read: Video Gamers Prosecuted Microsoft Over Activision Deal Citing Antitrust Elements
  • Price Action: MSFT shares are trading higher by 0.23% at $238.74 in premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEntertainmentNewsLegalMediaGeneral