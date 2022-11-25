Omega Recreates Iconic James Bond Watches — But The Price Tags Are Not For The Faint-Hearted

Omega, known for iconic timepieces from the fan-favorite James Bond franchise, releases a pair of Seamaster Diver 300M watches — but it might not be affordable for all 007 fans.

What Happened: Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 007 franchise, Omega has unveiled the standard version of the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 60 Years Of James Bond watch and the Canopus Gold edition, reported Gizmodo.

The standard version is not exactly a recreation that Pierce Brosnan wore in the 1995 movie 'GoldenEye,' but an amalgamation of several Bond films. On the front, the watch has the number 60 appearing at the top of the dial — a significant feature reminding fans of the Bond franchise.

The watch’s case back feature is a sapphire glass window without any LCD or OLED screens. The product is a purely mechanical timepiece.

The Gold edition has a case and bracelet made from Omega's 18k Canopus Gold alloy, along with green and yellow diamonds surrounding the dial. The dial design pays tribute to the Jamaican flag colors where Bond author Ian Fleming built a private estate.

Why It’s Important: While the iconic recreations have fun elements with a subtle execution, they are extremely extravagant to be affordable for most Bond fans.

With a $7,600 price tag, the Seamaster Diver 300M 60 Years Of James Bond might be out of most people's budget, but it is still cheaper than the Gold edition.

If Bond fans want to get their hands on the Gold timepiece, they’ll need to pay $140,000.

