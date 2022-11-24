Facing Trouble Streaming HBO Max Content On Apple TV 4K? Don't Worry — A Fix Is On The Way

HBO Max, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD, is fixing a bug troubling Apple Inc.'s AAPL TV 4K devices.

What Happened: Apple TV 4K users have been getting abrupt "can't play title" errors while streaming HBO Max content.

HBO’s SVP of Communications Chris Willard said the platform is “aware (of the problem) and working on a fix,” reported The Verge.

The bug is apparently occurring on all generation Apple TV 4K models running on tvOS 16.1 streaming via the HBO Max version released on Nov. 16.

Some users have been able to dodge the issue by simply logging out of the app — reinstalling it — or restarting the Apple TV.

HBO's development team is investigating the issue and recommends users look for upcoming updates to fix this problem.

Why It's Important: For some users turning off HDR has resolved the issue. However, for people used to watching content in Dolby Vision HDR that accompanies Apple's high-end TVs, this solution might be a drag, the report noted.

