You Can Now Experience The 'Star Trek' Tridimensional Chess Set Online Before You Buy It

Paramount Global PARA PARAA’s Paramount Consumer Products has partnered with future-forward web3 enabler droppLabs, to release an industry-first, interactive “shopatainment” experience for The Noble Collection’s original series “Star Trek” Tridimensional Chess Set.

Thanks to dropp's patent-protected XR and e-commerce technology, “Star Trek” fans can now experience and interact with the 3D chess set before making a purchase of the physical product, bringing a whole new meaning to “try before you buy.”

“Providing fans, a compelling interactive digital experience in advance of purchasing and receiving a physical product is the essence of shopatainment and the future of e-commerce," said Gurps Rai, CEO and co-founder of dropp group. "We’re completely aligned with Paramount’s and the ‘Star Trek’ franchise’s vision to boldly go where no one has gone before. Our partnership represents a meaningful first step for the entertainment industry’s Web3 adoption journey."

A New Frontier For e-Commerce

This is the first time Paramount’s vast e-commerce offerings is integrating droppLab’s technology, with a focus on providing fans value-add interactive experiences that bridge the digital world and physical products. By providing “Star Trek” fans unique, XR-driven and gamified experiences, Paramount will tap into a new frontier of e-commerce industry metrics that will define success going forward.

“Through droppLabs, Paramount is able to provide our fans with an immersive experience during their shopping journey,” said Jose Castro, executive vice president of global collaborations for EMEA licensing and US softlines, consumer products and experiences at Paramount Consumer Products. “Paramount is excited to offer ‘Star Trek’ fans the ability to interact with the 3D chess set through dropp’s AR technology before purchase to create an out-of-this-world shopping experience.”

Fans can view and order the “Star Trek” 3D Chess Set https://shop.startrek.com/