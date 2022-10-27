ñol

Disney May Track Your Theme Park Preferences To Tailor Digital And Real-World Experiences Accordingly

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 27, 2022 7:23 AM | 1 min read
The next time you visit a Walt Disney Co. DIS park and take a ride, don't be surprised if you find that your experience has been replicated in your Disney Plus viewing history.

What Happened: During The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company would soon start using users' Disney Plus viewing habits to influence their experience at its parks, and vice versa, reported The Verge.

Chapek added that Disney is working to tailor both experiences based on users' integration with its physical and digital offerings.

"If you're on Disney Plus, we should be aware of what happened, what you experienced, what you liked, the last time you visited a park, and vice versa. When you're in a park, we should know what your viewing habits are on Disney Plus," Chapek said, according to the report.

Chapek noted that the company could eventually track users' ride preferences (for example, Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean ride) and use that information to create the content they see on Disney Plus. 

He didn't provide a specific timeline for this feature but said they are "putting the arms and legs on it right now." 

Why It's Important: This isn't the first instance Chapek hinted at bridging Disney Plus and Disney park experiences. In an interview, he stated that Disney intends to bring "the two pieces of the Walt Disney Company into one, for one common guest experience" across its streaming service and parks, the report noted. 

