Genius Sports Partners With Australian Professional Leagues

by

Genius Sports Ltd GENI has partnered with the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) to be the exclusive Official Data Partner of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men (ALM) and Liberty A-League Women (ALW) 2022-23 season.

has partnered with the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) to be the exclusive Official Data Partner of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men (ALM) and Liberty A-League Women (ALW) 2022-23 season. The partnership will help to protect Australian soccer from the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption through Genius Sports' 24/7 bet monitoring technology.

partnership will help to protect Australian soccer from the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption through Genius Sports' 24/7 bet monitoring technology. By cross-referencing real-time odds movements with predictive algorithms, Genius Sports' monitoring system will provide crucial visibility over global betting on the A-Leagues.

Genius Sports has secured exclusive rights to capture, manage and distribute official data from A-Leagues matches and distribute it to its global network of sportsbook partners.

Genius Sports is the official data and integrity partner sports leagues including the NFL and English Premier League.

Also Read : Bill Gates, Tom Brady, LeBron James And Gary Vee: Inside The Explosion Of The Sport Of Pickleball

: Bill Gates, Tom Brady, LeBron James And Gary Vee: Inside The Explosion Of The Sport Of Pickleball Price Action: GENI shares closed higher by 9.41% at $4.30 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.