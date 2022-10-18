Genius Sports Partners With Australian Professional Leagues

- Genius Sports Ltd GENI has partnered with the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) to be the exclusive Official Data Partner of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men (ALM) and Liberty A-League Women (ALW) 2022-23 season.
- The partnership will help to protect Australian soccer from the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption through Genius Sports' 24/7 bet monitoring technology.
- By cross-referencing real-time odds movements with predictive algorithms, Genius Sports' monitoring system will provide crucial visibility over global betting on the A-Leagues.
- Genius Sports has secured exclusive rights to capture, manage and distribute official data from A-Leagues matches and distribute it to its global network of sportsbook partners.
- Genius Sports is the official data and integrity partner sports leagues including the NFL and English Premier League.
- Also Read: Bill Gates, Tom Brady, LeBron James And Gary Vee: Inside The Explosion Of The Sport Of Pickleball
- Price Action: GENI shares closed higher by 9.41% at $4.30 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.