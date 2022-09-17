The Detroit Auto Show Features Ford Vs. GM EV Faceoff: Check Out The Specs On Their Electric Trucks

The annual Detroit Auto Show is open to the public from Sept.17 to Sept. 25, with electric vehicles the primary focus as the Big Three automakers began unveiling their all-new electric fleets in 2022.

What Happened: On Sept. 8, General Motors Company GM announced the rollout of the 2024 Equinox EV, with a starting price of roughly $30,000 and a 300-mile range when fully charged.

“It’s an affordable game-changer, offering an uncompromising experience, with more features, that won’t change your daily routine — except that you will no longer have to stop at the gas station.” said Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors.

Earlier this year, GM also unveiled its all-electric 2024 Silverado RST with an estimated base price of $39,900, as the truck has 660 horsepower, a 400-mile range, and up to 10,000 pounds of towing capacity.

As we compare this to Ford Motor Company's F new 2022 F-150 Lightning, Benzinga found that the electric Chevy Silverado will be able to travel more miles off a single charge.

The 2022 F-150 Lighting has a retail price of $39,947 with the ability to travel 320 miles per charge, 563 horsepower and a max towing capacity of 10,000 pounds.

Not to mention, Both the Ford and General Motors EV trucks will also feel like sports cars, with the ability to go 0 mph to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said, "I find it intriguing that we’re portraying the future of our industry as monolithic. That’s not how it goes. That’s not how it’s going to manifest itself."

Go To: Ford Unveils Seventh-Generation Mustang ICE - What's The New Feature?

The Last Word: GM plans to invest $35 billion globally on electric vehicles through 2025, and wants to sell only electric vehicles by 2035.

Meanwhile, Ford plans to invest $50 billion in electric vehicles by 2026, and anticipates 40% of its new car sales to be electric vehicle sales by 2030, per CNBC.

Photo: Courtesy of naias.com