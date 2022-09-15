by

has unveiled its next-generation Mustang sports car in order to appease sports car enthusiasts. The new Mustang has two new engines, a 2.3-liter EcoBoost and the Mustang GT's most powerful 5.0-liter Coyote V8 ever.

"Investing in another generation of Mustang is a big statement at a time when many of our competitors are exiting the business of internal combustion vehicles," said CEO Jim Farley.

Ford, however, is sticking to its ICE growth plan, adding connected technology, opinionated derivatives, and hybrid options in addition to a $50 billion investment in electric vehicles through 2026.

The new Mustang comes equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360 features, including speed sign recognition, intelligent adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane centering assist, evasive steer assist and reverse brake assist.

The all-new Mustang will go on sale in the U.S. starting in the summer of 2023 and will be assembled at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan.

Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $14.67 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

