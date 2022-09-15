- Ford Motor Co F has unveiled its next-generation Mustang sports car in order to appease sports car enthusiasts.
- The new Mustang has two new engines, a 2.3-liter EcoBoost and the Mustang GT's most powerful 5.0-liter Coyote V8 ever.
- "Investing in another generation of Mustang is a big statement at a time when many of our competitors are exiting the business of internal combustion vehicles," said CEO Jim Farley.
- Ford, however, is sticking to its ICE growth plan, adding connected technology, opinionated derivatives, and hybrid options in addition to a $50 billion investment in electric vehicles through 2026.
- The new Mustang comes equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360 features, including speed sign recognition, intelligent adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane centering assist, evasive steer assist and reverse brake assist.
- The all-new Mustang will go on sale in the U.S. starting in the summer of 2023 and will be assembled at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan.
- Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $14.67 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
