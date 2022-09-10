Netflix Inc NFLX has announced that its highly acclaimed historical drama "The Crown" will pause production of the show's fifth season following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

"As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty the Queen's funeral," Quartz quoted a Netflix spokesperson saying.

The Emmy-winning series The Crown, created by Peter Morgan, has charted the monarch's life through multiple decades.

Season 5, which is due to be released in November, will cover the events of the late queen's reign in the 21st century. The show will conclude after Season 6.

The series began in its first season with Queen Elizabeth's wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

"The Crown is a love letter to her, and I've nothing to add, for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect, too," Morgan told Deadline on Thursday.

According to Buckingham Palace, it would announce the exact day for Elizabeth's funeral in "due course."

The queen's state funeral is expected to occur in less than two weeks at Westminster Abbey in Central London.

Photo: U.S. Embassy London on flickr