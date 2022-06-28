Ghislaine Maxwell Gets 20 Year Prison Sentence For Role In Sex Trafficking With Jeffrey Epstein

Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for her role in sex trafficking with Jeffrey Epstein. Here’s what the judge and Maxwell had to say to the court.

What Happened: Maxwell was handed a sentence of 20 years by Judge Alison Nathan on Tuesday. The sentencing came in under a recommendation of 30 years by federal prosecutors, according to The New York Times.

The sentencing comes after Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking and other charges in December.

With a possibility of time deducted for good behavior and credit for two years previously served, Maxwell (60) could be released from prison in her late 70s.

A $750,000 fine was imposed on Maxwell, the maximum allowed under the law.

“A sentence of 240 months is sufficient and no graver than necessary,” Nathan said.

The sentencing guidelines saw a prison term range of 188 months to 235 months.

The judge argued that Maxwell worked with Epstein to select “young victims who were vulnerable.”

“Ms. Maxwell directly and repeatedly and over the course of many years participated in a horrific scheme.”

Comments on Epstein: An ongoing theme in the sentencing was Epstein not being alive to stand for the crimes he committed.

“It is important to emphasize that although Epstein was central to this criminal scheme, Ms. Maxwell is not being punished in place of Epstein or as a proxy for Epstein,” Nathan said.

Maxwell addressed the court Tuesday with comments on her crimes and Epstein.

“Jeff Epstein should have been here before all of you,” Maxwell said. “He should have stood before you in 2005, again in 2009 and again in 2019.”

Maxwell issued an apology to those impacted.

“To you, all the victims, I am sorry for the pain that you experienced. I believe that Jeffrey Epstein was a manipulative, cunning and controlling man who lived a profoundly compartmentalized life and fooled all of those in his orbit.”

