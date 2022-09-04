Elon Musk Set To Do Stand-Up With Chris Rock: 'I Will Try Not To Flounder Too Much'

Elon Musk is showing an interest in stand-up comedy, as he recently tweeted that comedian Chris Rock has invited him to open at one of his shows, and Musk is pretty happy about it.

Last week, a graphic designer at the Dogecoin Foundation shared a video clip from Musk's SNL monologue. In the clip, Musk is heard saying he "reinvented electric cars, and I'm sending people to Mars in a rocket ship. Did you think I would also be a chill, normal dude?"

Musk replied to him on Saturday and said he would be the opener at a Chris Rock show.

.@Chrisrock invited me to open for one of his shows. Thanks Chris! I will try not to flounder too much. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2022

@DogeDesigner responded to him and shared a collage of Musk's images, saying, "you're the best, Elon".

The Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate saga is still making the rounds on social media. In March, Smith stormed the stage at the Academy Awards and slapped Chris for comments made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith later apologized for his behavior.

One of the Musk followers spoke about it and tweeted.

I hope Will Smith isn’t in the audience https://t.co/Cs6fnfh10L — Warren Redlich - YouTuber & Tesla HyperBull (@WR4NYGov) September 4, 2022

Another follower also quipped the same.

If this is true I take back any criticism of Will Smith slapping Rock. https://t.co/HFJC446Ee8 — Adam (@adamTHX1138) September 4, 2022

Earlier in March, Musk responded to a Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate meme with a meme of his own.

Photo: Courtesy of Steve Jurvetson on flickr and commons.wikimedia.org