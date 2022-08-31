Prince Harry was attacked by Fox News recently for being in a “gas-guzzling SUV.”

Was the attack correct or unfounded?

What Happened: Fox News, a unit of Fox Corporation FOX recently attacked Prince Harry for sitting in an “idling gas-guzzling SUV” while waiting to board a jet.

On the Fox News segment, the hosts point to Harry sitting in the gas-guzzling SUV despite his frequent takes on climate change, alleging the British royal family member was a hypocrite.

As pointed out by InsideEVs, Prince Harry was not inside a gas-guzzling SUV, but rather inside of an Audi e-tron SUV, a full-electric vehicle. The Audi e-tron doesn’t idle and has no tailpipe emissions. Audi is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG VWAGY.

Fox News later corrected the mistake and referenced the electric vehicle. The media outlet was sure to note that members of Harry’s staff use gas-powered vehicles.

Audi e-tron SUV (photo courtesy Audi)

Why It’s Important: As an advocate for clean energy, the moves by Prince Harry are closely followed for ways to attack his lifestyle and if he is living the way he tells others to.

The incorrect news report comes as celebrities are being questioned over their use of private jets. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, another clean energy advocate, was recently attacked for a nine-minute trip he took by private jet.

Prince Harry has been attacked for the use of private jets while advocating for climate change previously. The Fox News conversation shifted to the private jet talk after correcting their mistake, noting the pollution from planes.

Celebrities are frequently monitored for their moves and chances to call them out, but in this case Fox News spoke too soon.

Audi could use the moment as a way to promote their electric vehicle as it is fit for a prince.

