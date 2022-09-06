According to the Pro Football Network, David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Panthers and hedge fund manager for Appaloosa Management is the third-richest NFL owner, with an estimated net worth of roughly $16.7 billion.

As of 2022, CNBC reported that the richest NFL owner is the Walton family, having recently scooped up the Denver Broncos for roughly $4.65 billion, with a family fortune of approximately $247 billion, per Forbes.

Meanwhile, Steve Cohen, owner of the New York Mets and founder of Point 72 Asset Management, has an estimated net worth of $17.4 billion, making him among the richest MLB owners, per Forbes. Here are two dividend stocks both Tepper and Cohen hold in their hedge funds.

Macy’s Inc M is offering a dividend yield of 3.49% or 63 cents per share annually, through quarterly payments, with an inconsistent track record of increasing its dividends. As of 2021, Macy’s operates 570 stores under the Macy's nameplate, 58 stores under the Bloomingdale's nameplate, and 160 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores.

During the second quarter of 2022, approximately 700,000 active customers shopped the Bluemercury brand, on a trailing twelve-month basis, a 9% increase over the prior year.

EQT Corporation EQT is offering a dividend yield of 1.20% or 60 cents per share annually, through quarterly payments, with an inconsistent track record as the company has not increased its dividends in the past year. EQT Corp is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales in the Appalachian Basin, located in the Eastern United States.

"In total, we plan to return approximately $4 billion to shareholders by the end of next year, with room for further upside if natural gas prices remain strong," President and CEO Toby Z. Rice said.