Sand Runs Out In Hourglass: 'Days of Our Lives' Moves After 50-Plus Years On Network TV To A Streaming Platform

Over the years, original shows and movies have shifted to streaming networks. Sports content is also making the move. Another television staple is headed to streaming with one of the longest-running soap operas headed to a streaming platform.

What Happened: First launched in 1965, “Days of Our Lives” has been a staple for NBC and daytime television for 56 seasons.

NBC parent Comcast Corporation CMCSA announced it was moving the long-running soap opera to Peacock, its streaming platform. The move will happen on Sept. 12, 2022.

Peacock is currently the home of past episodes of “Days of our Lives,” which airs daily on NBC. The streaming platform also has a spinoff, “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” that aired in September 2021. A second season of the spinoff aired on Peacock in July 2022. A spinoff film, “Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas,” also aired on Peacock in December 2021.

NBC is placing “NBC News Daily” to occupy the timeslot of “Days of Our Lives.” The hourlong news program will also air simultaneously on NBC News NOW and Peacock.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Chairman Mark Lazarus said.

Lazarus notes that a large portion of the “Days of Our Lives” audience is already watching the show digitally.

Why It’s Important: In 2021, “Days of Our Lives” was renewed for its 57th and 58th seasons with NBC. The series celebrated its 55th anniversary and 14,000th episode in 2020.

“Days of Our Lives” is the longest-running series on NBC. The soap opera ranks as the third-longest soap opera, trailing “General Hospital” and “Guiding Light.”

“General Hospital” airs on ABC, a unit of Walt Disney Co DIS, and has been a staple since 1963. “Guiding Light” ended in 2009 after 57 seasons.

Other broadcast networks have been shifting some of their shows to streaming platforms.

ABC announced it would move “Dancing with the Stars” to Disney+ for season 31 of the celebrity dancing competition.

Peacock ended the second quarter with 13 million paid subscribers, in line with the figure the company reported in the first quarter.

CMCSA Price Action: Comcast shares are down 1.70% to $38.27 on Friday at market close.