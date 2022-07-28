A North Carolina Chick-fil-A Tried To Pay Workers In Food: The Reactions Were Exactly What You'd Expect

Chick-fil-A franchise owner Joel Benson had a rather unconventional way to recruit what he called "volunteers" to work the new Drive Thru Express portion of his restaurant in Hendersonville, North Carolina: he wanted to pay them in food.
What Happened: A since-deleted Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Facebook post on the Chick-fil-A company page said, “We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1hr) worked. Message us for details.”
If you’re interested, some of Chick-fil-A’s entrees include its range of chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, grilled nuggets and the Cool Wrap (chicken wrap), though the location didn’t specify if any of the menu's Deluxe items would be made available to volunteers.
Theoretically, a person could feed a family of five with just one hour worked having taken this deal.
The restaurant has since limited who can respond to its Facebook posts, as the search for volunteers caused a bit of backlash.
“Glad to see you deleted the highly illegal volunteer post, pay workers money not chicken,” one user said.
“Can I volunteer to own the store then fire what ever clown came up with volunteering work idea?” another user posted.
The funniest comment, however, came from a user who wrote: “I just renegotiated my apartment lease renewal to include waffle fries and chicken nuggets as valid payment for my rent — will be in contact soon.”
Jokes aside, the post was short-lived with the restaurant deleting it on the same day it was posted.
A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told Business Insider that its corporate office did not endorse the program, saying, “Most restaurants are individually owned and operated, and it was a program at an individually owned restaurant.
Photo: rblfmr via Shutterstock
