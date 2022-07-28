Sprite Tells Consumers To 'Obey Your Thirst' In A Clear Bottle, As It Ditches Signature Green Bottle: Why It Matters

Get ready to say goodbye to the iconic green bottle.

Sprite, one of the world’s most popular soft drinks is getting a makeover. The Coca-Cola Co KO-owned brand said it would ditch the iconic green plastic bottles for a clear version of it — ironically saying that the clear bottles are more "green" than the green-colored bottle.

“Sprite is transitioning from green to clear plastic to increase the material’s likelihood of being remade into new beverage bottles,” Coca-Cola said in the press release.

The company said it is making the switch to clear plastics to support what it is calling a "circular economy for plastic packaging." Dasani, Coca-Cola’s water brand, is also moving to roll out bottles made from 100% recycled plastic.

“Two of The Coca-Cola Company’s biggest brands in North America are taking major steps to support a circular economy for plastic packaging,” the company wrote.

Sprite has “owned” the green color since its 1961 debut in the U.S., similar to how the Coca-Cola beverage is associated with red and Fanta with orange. Back then, the Coca-Cola company linked the green color with a sense of refreshment.

“It’s classic, crisp, and clean. Green is a refreshing color, just like Sprite,” said former Sprite brand manager Charlotte McCrudden in 2014.

The company said that its North America green plastic portfolio, including packaging for Fresca, Seagram’s Ginger Ale and Mello Yello, will transition to clear plastic in the coming months.

Sprite’s packaging will remain the iconic green but will introduce a revamped logo, and a prominent “Recycle Me” message on its packaging.

Photo: Coca-Cola Co