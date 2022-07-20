It seems Elon Musk wants to help children realize their inner space explorers.

What Happened: Mattel Inc MAT announced on Wednesday a multi-year agreement with Musk’s space exploration company, SpaceX, to create and market products, toys and collectibles that inspire children and space geeks alike.

The announcement comes on the 53rd anniversary of the first person to step foot on the moon, July 20, 1969.

“We take pride in our ability to create products and experiences that honor cultural moments and inspire humankind,” said Nick Karamanos, senior vice president of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel. “As space exploration advances more quickly than ever before, we are thrilled to work with SpaceX and help spark limitless play patterns for the space explorer in every kid.”

The veteran toy manufacturer will begin releasing SpaceX-inspired toys under its iconic Matchbox brand in 2023.

Simultaneously, astro-inspired collectibles will start to debut on Mattel Creations, Mattel’s collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform, the press release says.

“At SpaceX, we believe that a future in which humanity is out among the stars is fundamentally more exciting than one in which we are not,” said Brian Bjelde, vice president at SpaceX. “We look forward to working with Mattel to help inspire the next generation of space explorers and enthusiasts."

This is not Mattel's first foray into space; in April, the company collaborated with the International Space Station National Lab to launch two of its Barbie dolls into orbit in order to inspire young girls to consider space exploration.

This is not SpaceX's first foray into merchandise. The space company has long sold products through its own website, even selling a kid's SpaceX suit onesie. Musk’s car company, Tesla Inc TSLA, sells merchandise where fan favorite Dogecoin DOGE/USD is accepted as payment.

It is unclear if SpaceX will carry the same product line as Mattel, or if an interested buyer would be able to use Dogecoin for Mattel/SpaceX collectibles.

Photo: Apollo 11 on the moon, courtesy of NASA