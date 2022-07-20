FaZe Clan Hits The Public Market: What Esports Investors Should Know

A leading gaming, lifestyle and media brand is hitting the public market Wednesday after completing a SPAC merger. Here’s what investors should know about FaZe Clan and its public listing.

What Happened: A SPAC merger announced between FaZe Clan FAZE and B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp BRPM in October has been completed. FaZe Clan begins trading under the new ticker FAZE on Wednesday and celebrated with ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq.

About FaZe Clan: With over 500 million fans across several social platforms, FaZe Clan is one of the largest gaming and lifestyle brands geared to Gen Z and millenials. Around 80% of the company’s followers are between the ages of 13 and 34.

The company has 11 esports teams that have won 35 championships around the world.

With an influencer network and roster of esports teams, FaZe Clan connects with fans through content, merchandise and consumer products. Influencers on the company’s roster include NFL quarterback Kyler Murray, musician Lil Yachty and future NBA prospect Lebron James (Bronny) Jr.

The company is led by CEO Lee Trink, who was formerly the president of Capitol Records. The board of directors includes a lineup of people with experience across the entertainment sector, including musician and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg (Calvin Broadus Jr).

Trink said being public gives its fans an opportunity “to own a part of our future.”

Growth Ahead: As a public company, FaZe Clan said it will work to grow its international presence in the content, gaming and entertainment spaces.

The company also will look to expand in the growing Web3 space. In 2021, FaZe Clan announced a partnership with MoonPay.

In its SPAC merger presentation, the company listed future growth opportunities of subscription services, fan clubs, real money gambling, live events, virtual dining concepts, game publishing partnerships and metaverse/NFTs.

A lower monetization per user for FaZe Clan compared to other major sports leagues was cited as a future growth item for the company.

Price Action: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp shares were up 18% to $13.02 on Tuesday.

FaZe Clan shares were trading down 26.57% at $9.56 off the open Wednesday.