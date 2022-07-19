Steven Spielberg Shot A Music Video On An iPhone For This Musician

He’s directed hit blockbuster movies such as “E.T.,” “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park,” “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan” and the "Indiana Jones" franchise, but he had never directed a music video. Here’s the story of Steven Spielberg directing a music video for the first time.

What Happened: The legendary movie director directed a music video for Marcus Mumford, a musician best known as the lead singer of the band Mumford & Sons.

“On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone,” Mumford tweeted.

The musician noted that Spielberg’s wife Kate Capshaw was the dolly grip for the filming.

The music video for the single “Cannibal,” which can be seen below and is featured on Mumford’s first self-titled solo album.

Mumford said the music video was filmed using an iPhone by Apple Inc AAPL, but it was not mentioned which version of the popular smartphone was used.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude,” Mumford said.

Why It’s Important: Spielberg is one of the most famous movie directors and also known for huge special effects and editing. Spielberg has won three Academy Awards and has a trophy case filled with various other movie-related awards.

The fact that Mumford was able to land Spielberg for his first music video directing gig ever is a huge get.

It might be even more impressive that Spielberg used only an iPhone for the music video and that the shot was done in one take.

Spielberg’s next movie is “The Fabelmans,” which is a semi-autobiographical film about his early life. The movie stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen and is being released in theaters on Nov. 23, 2022, by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corporation CMCSA.

photo: Blik Sergey via Shutterstock