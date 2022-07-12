ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

MGM Resorts Becomes Official Partner Of MLB Players

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 12:33 PM | 1 min read
    • MGM Resorts International MGM has signed a multi-year agreement to become an Official Partner of MLB Players Inc.
    • The agreement gives MGM the use of MLB Players' branding and group marketing rights.
    • The partnership also provides hospitality benefits, with MGM Resorts' properties serving as the host location for various MLB player-related events.
    • Under the terms of the agreement, MGM Resorts can use the MLB Players' group rights across a broad range of print and digital promotions, advertisements, and sweepstakes in the U.S., China, and Japan. 
    • MLB Players will also have options to enter individual ambassador agreements to promote MGM Resorts.
    • Price Action: MGM shares are trading higher by 2.68% at $29.16 on the last check Tuesday.
    • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEntertainmentNewsSportsGeneral