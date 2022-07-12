MGM Resorts Becomes Official Partner Of MLB Players

-
- MGM Resorts International MGM has signed a multi-year agreement to become an Official Partner of MLB Players Inc.
- The agreement gives MGM the use of MLB Players' branding and group marketing rights.
- The partnership also provides hospitality benefits, with MGM Resorts' properties serving as the host location for various MLB player-related events.
- Under the terms of the agreement, MGM Resorts can use the MLB Players' group rights across a broad range of print and digital promotions, advertisements, and sweepstakes in the U.S., China, and Japan.
- MLB Players will also have options to enter individual ambassador agreements to promote MGM Resorts.
- Price Action: MGM shares are trading higher by 2.68% at $29.16 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsEntertainmentNewsSportsGeneral