What Happened To Lofi Girl? 'Y'all Better Get This Fixed'

The extremely popular, chilled back, downtempo YouTube GOOGL channel Lofi Girl has been taken down abruptly, leaving its more than 10.7 million subscribers without the music (and study buddy) they’ve come to know over the last several years.

What happened: The Lofi Girl brand took to Twitter Inc TWTR to alert its followers that the channel had been taken down due to “false copyright strikes” — something that has happened in the past, and corrected by YouTube in just one day or less — leaving fans with more questions than answers.

The lofi radios have been taken down because of false copyright strikes, hopefully @YouTubeCreators @YouTube will sort this quickly... pic.twitter.com/X01hL6jT2N — Lofi Girl (@lofigirl) July 10, 2022

Why it matters: The LoFi Girl brand, previously known as ChilledCow, has been taken down at least two times in the past. Both cases were false copyright issues, and YouTube would later lift the ban, issuing an apology and giving the channel back to its owners.

“My account has been unbanned, thank you from the bottom of my heart for the tremendous support, I'm grateful to have such an amazing community I will launch the stream again as soon as possible,” the owner, Dimitri said on Feb 20, 2020 after a ban was lifted, attaching an email from YouTube in the tweet.

In any case, the abrupt dismissal of the popular channel leaves its subscribers without the lo-fi beats they’ve come to pair studying with, check out a few of the reactions on social media.

YT doesn't realize that a lot of people actually rely on these streams for many reasons. Studying, sleeping, relaxing, etc. Sure there are others out there but Lofi Girl is a community & we want our comfort live streams back! I was about to turn 1 on to help me go back to sleep😔 — ||| anomaly ||| (@fallencurse) July 10, 2022

@YouTube Y'all better get this fixed. These streams are so valuable to people of all ages, and in all countries. Whatever random Malaysian company issued the strike, I guarantee they are gonna become pretty damn unpopular right about now. — Silas Growden (@That_Moonshine) July 10, 2022