Which Former Disney Channel Actor Is Now Baring All With An OnlyFans Page?

by Phil Hall, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 6, 2022 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Benson's last credited film role to date was in the 2018 "Killing Diaz."
  • Benson thanked "Gay Twitter" for responding to his new endeavor.

Dan Benson, a former child star on the Walt Disney Co.’s DIS cable television Disney Channel, has re-emerged as a clothing-free presence on the OnlyFans platform.

What Happened: Benson became famous for playing Zeke in the 2007-2012 sitcom “Wizards of Waverly Place” – which is best remembered today for launching Selena Gomez into stardom – and he later voiced the Ethan character on the Cartoon Network Adult Swim show “Rick & Morty.” His last credited production, according to his Internet Movie Database filmography, was in a 2018 independent film called “Killing Diaz.”

According to Out.com, the 34-year-old actor has announced himself as being "all grown up now" and is offering video and photographic evidence of that claim on a new OnlyFans page where he offers generous displays of himself to paid subscribers.

"If you wanted to see me naked, your wish has been granted ;)," said Benson's OnlyFans biography.

What Else Happened: Benson paid tribute to his LGBTQ fans on Twitter TWTR for fueling the popularity of his OnlyFans page, which requires a $20 per month subscription to access its contents.

"Never underestimate the power of Gay Twitter," Benson tweeting, adding in a separate message, “I’ll be using this newfound resurgence to fight for and support the LGBTQ+ communities that deserve so much better from this country.”

Photo of Dan Benson courtesy of his Instagram page

