BetMGM Becomes Sportsbook Partner Of Audacy's BetQL Network

- BetMGM will become the exclusive sportsbook of the BetQL Network, Audacy Inc's AUD network of sports betting content.
- Sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM was born out of a collaboration between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc GMVHY.
- The partnership, BetQL Network presented by BetMGM, is an exclusive multi-year agreement that expands the current relationship between BetMGM and Audacy.
- Since its launch in June 2021, the BetQL Network has expanded from two markets to 31 markets.
- BetMGM will have category exclusivity of the network's full slate of programming, including the flagship program, You Better You Bet.
- Audacy will also produce content for live audiences at various MGM Resorts across the country.
- BetQL Network's weekly lineup will distribute 100 hours of original content per week on the Audacy and BetQL digital platforms.
- Price Action: MGM shares are trading lower by 0.53% at $30.08 on the last check Monday.
