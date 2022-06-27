BetMGM Becomes Sportsbook Partner Of Audacy's BetQL Network

by

BetMGM will become the exclusive sportsbook of the BetQL Network, Audacy Inc 's AUD network of sports betting content.

's network of sports betting content. Sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM was born out of a collaboration between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc GMVHY .

(NYSE: MGM) and . The partnership, BetQL Network presented by BetMGM, is an exclusive multi-year agreement that expands the current relationship between BetMGM and Audacy.

Since its launch in June 2021, the BetQL Network has expanded from two markets to 31 markets.

BetMGM will have category exclusivity of the network's full slate of programming, including the flagship program, You Better You Bet.

Audacy will also produce content for live audiences at various MGM Resorts across the country.

BetQL Network's weekly lineup will distribute 100 hours of original content per week on the Audacy and BetQL digital platforms.

Price Action: MGM shares are trading lower by 0.53% at $30.08 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.