Alec Baldwin To Interview Woody Allen On Instagram: What You Need To Know

Alec Baldwin is taking on the role of interviewer with actor/filmmaker Woody Allen, which will be presented on June 28 at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Baldwin’s Instagram page.

What Happened: Baldwin announced the interview via Instagram, prefixing the news by acknowledging the still-resonating controversy surrounding abuse allegations by Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, which were revived in the 2021 HBO series “Allen v. Farrow.”

“Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here,” Baldwin wrote on his Instagram page. “I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”

Baldwin included a brief video with his announcement and added, “I love you, Woody. Instagram, I’m with Woody, Tuesday, 10:30. Be there.”

Why It Is Happening: Baldwin appeared in three Allen films: “Alice” (1990), “To Rome with Love” (2012) and “Blue Jasmine” (2013) and previously interviewed Allen in a June 2020 episode of the podcast "Here's the Thing." Allen rarely gives interviews, and it is not certain what topics will be discussed during his online time with Baldwin.

Both men have seen their reputations suffer due to controversies. Farrow claimed that Allen molested her when she was a child – an investigation did not confirm that an assault occurred, and Allen was never criminally charged. However, Farrow revived her allegations during the #MeToo movement, damaging Allen's endeavors – his 2019 film “A Rainy Day in New York” being dropped by Amazon AMZN and his autobiography being dropped by Hachette Book Group – the film wound up being released by the independent MVD Entertainment Group and the book was released by Arcade Publishing under the title “Apropos of Nothing.”

Baldwin was at the center of controversy last October when he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust” with a prop gun that had a live round. No criminal charges have been filed against Baldwin, who also injured director Joel Souza. Work on "Rust" has been suspended, and Baldwin has since been involved in several independent film productions.

Instagram is a division of Meta Platforms META and HBO is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.

Photo: Woody Allen with his wife Soon-Yi Previn, courtesy of David Shankborne / Wikimedia Commons

