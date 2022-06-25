Johnny Depp's Lawyer Described As 'Wonder Woman' After Helping An Elderly Airline Passenger In Distress

Camille Vasquez, who shot to fame as the attorney who successfully argued the case for Johnny Depp in the defamation lawsuit that he brought against his ex-wife Amber Heard, is once again in the news, this time for heroic reasons.

Vasquez and his bodyguard, sprang into action to help an elderly gentleman in his 70s, when he collapsed on the floor of an American Airlines Group, Inc. AAL airliner, TMZ reported. The incident occurred during a flight from New York to Los Angeles this week.

The elderly man was walking past Vasquez and her security guard, who were seated in first class, when he fell to the floor.

Flight attendants called out for help, and that's when Vasquez reportedly called her brother-in-law, a doctor, who in turn guided her with steps to find out if the man has had a heart attack or brain bleed from the fall.

Her body guard took off his Apple, Inc. AAPL Watch to monitor the man's vitals.

One of the flight attendants lauded Vasquez for her quick thinking and actions, calling her a "Wonder Woman."

Photo: Created with an image from Herman Wedhy on Flickr