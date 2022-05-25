DC Films Exec: Amber Heard Nearly Dropped From 'Aquaman 2' Due To Lack Of Chemistry With Jason Momoa

Amber Heard was nearly dropped and replaced from the cast of “Aquaman 2” due a perceived lack of on-screen chemistry with the film’s star Jason Momoa.

What Happened: According to a Variety report, the news that Heard would have been booted from the film was relayed by Walter Hamada, president of the DC Films unit at Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, during the ongoing defamation lawsuit brought against Heard by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

“They didn’t have a lot of chemistry together,” said Hamada, who was called as a witness by Depp’s lawyers. “Editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there.”

Heard played Mera, the love interest to Momoa’s Aquaman. Hamada stated the Momoa-Heard chemistry was sweetened in the post-production phase via “movie magic,” including a musical score that enhanced the scenes.

But Hamada added the actors’ inability to bond could not be completely camouflaged, adding, “You know it when you see it, and the chemistry wasn’t there.”

What Else Happened: Heard’s lawyers previously argued that she nearly lost the role of Mera in “Aquaman 2” due to her legal conflict with Depp, whom she has accused of being physically abusive, and not because of a deficit of acting talent. Her lawyers also insisted Heard was excluded from another film role with Amazon AMZN and from endorsement deals because of her charges against Depp.

But Hamada pushed back at the allegations from Heard’s side that her role in “Aquaman 2” was intentionally “pared down” due to her off-screen situation, insisting the film was planned as a “buddy comedy” between Momoa and Patrick Wilson, who co-stars as Aquaman’s half-brother King Orm, with the Mera character outside of the center of attention.

“Aquaman 2” is slated for release in 2023.

Photo: Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in "Aquaman," courtesy of Warner Bros.